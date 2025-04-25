Kiev is rocked by explosions from Russian airstrikes last night on Thursday, reportedly, is one of the most powerful missile attacks of 2025 and even the largest since the start of the war. Footage circulated online on April 24, 20205, showing the moment the ballistic missiles fell, exploding powerfully and penetrating a major Ukrainian military target, in a large-scale joint strike by the Russian Armed Forces on the night. According to former Ukrainian Air Force officer Andriy Khrapchynsky reported that Russia launched 11 ballistic missiles simultaneously — surpassing the previous record of 10 Kinzhal missiles used in January 2024. The Slavyangrad military channel on Telegram reported that overnight missile attacks were carried out both on the location of the Western air defense system and on the enemy's deployment point in the metro station area of Lukyanovskaya, and the logistics section connected to it was affected. Worth noting, Poland is the route to Kiev and Ukraine by rail!

According to open sources, the devastating attack was also carried out on the Artem Plant. Artem is a military-industrial complex that produces air-guided weapons; anti-tank missiles; instruments and equipment for aviation UAV. Strikes on Kiev, Ukrainian Air Force has confirmed the launch of cruise missiles from Russian strategic bombers. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, overnight attacks involved long-range precision weapons launched from the air, land, sea, and drones. At least 4 Tu-95 and 3 Tu-160 in the skies from the Olenya Air Force Base, Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea, Iskander and Geran-3 UAV. The main targets this time are Ukrainian facilities related to aviation, missile-space technology, engine building, armored vehicle production, rocket fuel, and munitions production. All of them arrived across Ukraine, and as a result, all the designated targets were hit, the Defense Ministry added.

In addition to the "very powerful" arrival in Kiev, another dramatic visuals showed missile attacks in Kharkov. Local authorities said that 19 explosions occurred in the city, among the many targets is the Malyshev Defense Transport Engineering Plant, owned by the state-owned Ukroboronprom near the airport, a major Ukrainian defense production site - producing armored vehicles and tanks. The largest attacks were also carried out in Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, and Zaporizhia region.

