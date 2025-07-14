BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
In meeting with Rutti Frutti: US will impose 100% secondary sanctions on Russia & its trading partners
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
38 views • 1 day ago

Trump in a meeting with Rutti Frutti announced that the U.S. will impose 100% secondary sanctions on Russia and its trading partners if a ceasefire deal in Ukraine isn’t reached within about 50 days—that is, by the end of August.

Trump explained why he's threatening 100% tariffs instead of the previously proposed 500%.

According to him, a 100% rate can be imposed without needing new legislation, bypassing Congress entirely.

He added that both the 100% and 500% tariffs would have the same effect.

Adding: 

So Trump’s BIG announcement to put it short was:

➡️The U.S. will backfill European arsenals, while Europe sends its own air defense systems into the proxy war.

➡️"50 days or else there will be sanctions!!!" - at least it's not another "two weeks."

Adding: 

Hello, are you transporting Russian oil?

— No.

— Ah, okay then.

Western sanctions enforcement in a nutshell.

politics russia events war ukraine current russian ukrainian smo
