© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4. Spiritual Warfare - Battle of Satan & Jesus
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • December 08, 2021
What is Satan’s Goal; What are Satan’s Tactics; Jesus Describes the Devil; Temptations of Jesus; Significance of 40 Days; 1st Temptation – Turn Stones to Bread; Practical Lesson for US; 2nd Temptation
Jump off High Place & Let Angels Save You; 3rd Temptation
You Can be the Ruler of the World; How Did Satan Try to Tempt Jesus; Satan’s Tactics - Jesus vs Adam & Eve; Big Picture – Satan’s Strategy, Jesus’ Victory; Ask God For Help; Keep Your Eyes on Jesus
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
Jump off High Place & Let Angels Save You; 3rd Temptation
You Can be the Ruler of the World; How Did Satan Try to Tempt Jesus; Satan’s Tactics - Jesus vs Adam & Eve; Big Picture – Satan’s Strategy, Jesus’ Victory; Ask God For Help; Keep Your Eyes on Jesus
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.