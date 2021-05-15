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Two Super Soldiers Share Their Stories
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138 views • May 15, 2021
SOURCE: Israeli News Live https://iconnectfx.com/view/48c2df23-58b2-eb11-9979-00505682f257
Bullets that never miss, super soldiers with extreme strength and robot warriors capable of rising up against humans may sound like the stuff of science fiction… but the truth is that they have all already been developed.
A top-secret US government body called the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is behind these space-age innovations, which it has developed as part of its mission to revolutionise the way America fights the wars of the future.
Ever since it was established in 1958, DARPA has been the subject of conspiracy theories claiming — among other things — that the agency was covering up UFO landings, trying to develop mind control and working on Earth-shattering super-weapons like death rays.
However, as far-fetched as these claims may be, the truth is that DARPA has already developed new technologies which are just as fantastical and which are just as likely to change the world — perhaps beyond recognition. Read more: https://www.news.com.au/technology/innovation/inventions/the-incredible-scifi-innovations-developed-by-darpa-americas-most-secretive-government-lab/news-story/ff142e6df1171d8eff06b3f78591b697
Bullets that never miss, super soldiers with extreme strength and robot warriors capable of rising up against humans may sound like the stuff of science fiction… but the truth is that they have all already been developed.
A top-secret US government body called the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is behind these space-age innovations, which it has developed as part of its mission to revolutionise the way America fights the wars of the future.
Ever since it was established in 1958, DARPA has been the subject of conspiracy theories claiming — among other things — that the agency was covering up UFO landings, trying to develop mind control and working on Earth-shattering super-weapons like death rays.
However, as far-fetched as these claims may be, the truth is that DARPA has already developed new technologies which are just as fantastical and which are just as likely to change the world — perhaps beyond recognition. Read more: https://www.news.com.au/technology/innovation/inventions/the-incredible-scifi-innovations-developed-by-darpa-americas-most-secretive-government-lab/news-story/ff142e6df1171d8eff06b3f78591b697
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