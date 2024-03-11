“INCUBUS” PROJECT - SECOND EVALUATION (96 HOURS OF EXPOSURE) | La Quinta Columna

Growth formation of material from the Comirnaty Pfizer injectable under certain conditions (using a reptile incubator).
After 96 hours of exposure at 37 degrees Celsius (simulating human body temperature) and constant ultraviolet light stimulation, we proceed to analyze the result again by optical microscopy.
Haxon Achilles II Microscope, bright field
Magnification: 120 X - 1800 X.
Source @La Quinta Columna International
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.