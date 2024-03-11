“INCUBUS” PROJECT - SECOND EVALUATION (96 HOURS OF EXPOSURE) | La Quinta Columna

Growth formation of material from the Comirnaty Pfizer injectable under certain conditions (using a reptile incubator).

After 96 hours of exposure at 37 degrees Celsius (simulating human body temperature) and constant ultraviolet light stimulation, we proceed to analyze the result again by optical microscopy.

Haxon Achilles II Microscope, bright field

Magnification: 120 X - 1800 X.

Source @La Quinta Columna International

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/

https://christs.net/