1/22/2023 【Chinese New Year Celebration】The CCP intentionally instigated distrust and hatred among people so that they would attack and kill each other. With that tactic, the CCP has not only brainwashed and slaughtered Chinese people, but also ruthlessly purged its own members！

1/22/2023 【2023春节大直播】通过挑拨离间、制造仇恨和挑动互相残杀，共产党不但洗脑和屠杀了中国人民，同时也无情地清洗党内人士！

