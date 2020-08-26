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Full Show: Democrats Riot In The Streets While Communist Plan To Overthrow America Continues
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11 views • August 26, 2020
Democrat terror squads continue to destroy America’s cities, incited by the Mainstream Media and justified by the Democrat party as their violence, intolerance and extremism spirals out of control. The formula for defunding the police and engaging in domestic terror, however, does not bode well for the leftist terrorists in the streets. Tom Pappert joins the broadcast to discuss night one of the Republican National Convention. Michale Graves joins to make a major announcement in an attempt to fight back against the communist control of the music industry and popular culture. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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