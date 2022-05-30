"PDJTRUMP: The Road Less Travelled | 'Silent Running' by Justin Bellucci

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Donald J Trump, 45th President of the U.S.A:
“Remember this, nothing worth doing ever, Ever, EVER, came easy.
Following your convictions means you must be willing to face criticism from those who lack the same courage to do what is right, and they know what is right, but they do not have the courage, the guts, or the stamina, to take it and to do.
It’s called the road less travelled.
What imprint will you leave in the sands of history? What will future Americans say we did in our brief time, right here on Earth?”
- @realDonaldTrump
Silent Running" by Justin Bellucci (2020)