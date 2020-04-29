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Antibody Data and Stanford Univ. Study Show it Is Time to End These Lockdowns
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132 views • April 29, 2020
Time to end this pandemic panic and get the government out of our lives so society can return to work.
More data is in from antibody testing and mortality rates and it shows this virus to be no more deadly than the flu and possibly even less.
As is now well known the most vulnerable population by far is age 75 or older. People 18 to 45 have a 0.01% risk of dying from the Wuhan virus. Why are we locking down the citizens for this ridiculously low-risk rate?
Can you say, "planned takeover and power grab by the government"? Should never have been started in the first place. it is time to end this charade and begin the economic recovery from the damage done already.
Article from The Hill on this topic here: https://bit.ly/2VLKdsY
More data is in from antibody testing and mortality rates and it shows this virus to be no more deadly than the flu and possibly even less.
As is now well known the most vulnerable population by far is age 75 or older. People 18 to 45 have a 0.01% risk of dying from the Wuhan virus. Why are we locking down the citizens for this ridiculously low-risk rate?
Can you say, "planned takeover and power grab by the government"? Should never have been started in the first place. it is time to end this charade and begin the economic recovery from the damage done already.
Article from The Hill on this topic here: https://bit.ly/2VLKdsY
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