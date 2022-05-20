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The Sane Asylum #09 - 19 Mayl 22 - Guest: Robert Phoenix
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80 views • May 20, 2022
The brilliant and insightful astromythicist Robert Phoenix (www.robertphoenix.com + www.fifteenminutesovflame.com) enters the Asylum of the Sane to discuss his weaving together the False Flag tapestry of Buffalo shooting, Buffalo Bill, the Buffalo Bills, OJ Simpson, and more. Truly worth a view.
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