The 1290 Days Prophecy Finished on 04-02-2023 & The LORD'S Fast / Supper / Passover on 04-04-2023

The 1290 days prophecy of Daniel 12:11 was fulfilled on 4th February 2023. Moreover, this video shows the End Time Prophecy Timeline beginning at the 1335 days prophecy in Daniel 12:12 with imminent events in between until the End of the world on 17th May 2023 (27th Day, 2nd Month 6010 Biblical calendar). Also, the Lord has proclaimed all the people in the land to hold FAST to the Lord beginning the evening of 3rd April 2023 until sunset on 4th April 2023, we will be fasting and praying and confessing our sins. Not eating or drinking anything, not even reading our bibles on that day until sunset on 4th April 2023. It is the Lord's Passover Memorial when Jesus Christ, the antitypical Passover Lamb of God was crucified on 14th Abib and whose perfect sacrifice was accepted by God for the remission of our sins full price to pardon our transgressions forever because Jesus Christ rose from the dead on the third day and was caught up to heaven and we look forward to His soon return when He will restore the Kingdom of Israel back to our lord David who will reign over the Israel of God forever.

Does God Have A Calenar: https://youtu.be/-4hQwYyvqZI

WLC Biblical calendar app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...

Kaisan date duration calculator: https://keisan.casio.com/exec/system/...

Bacground music: AShamaluevMusic

