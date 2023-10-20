Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'MY GOD! WHAT IS THIS MAD MAN ON?
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
209 Subscribers
390 views
Published Yesterday

THIS MAN IS FRIGHTENING! TO THINK HE'S RUNNING THE COUNTRY AND HAS ACCESS TO THE NUKE BUTTON IS TERRIFYING TO SAY THE LEAST! MY GOD! CAN'T SOMEONE PUT HIM IN A PADDED CELL AND THROW AWAY THE KEY. IN MY 75 YEARS ON THIS PLANET I'VE NEVER EVER SEEN ANY U.S. PRESIDENT LOOK AND ACT LIKE THIS. NO WONDER AMERICA IS THE LAUGHING STOCK OF THE WHOLE WORLD. AMERICANS ARE TOTALLY SCREWED NOW...

Keywords
militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket