Stevie (29) got the first Pf. v—ine in late April and has subsequently been to the emergency room 10+ times, in three different hospitals, dismissed at nearly every corner, and with medical expenses nearing $30,000.



It began with severe menstrual pain and bleeding within days of the v—ine, and led to muscle pain & weakness, disabling fatigue, migraines, disorientation, brain fog, and worst of all, debilitating full body tremors.



"I never imagined anything like this would happen to me. I was healthy. I'm grieving the way my body was before all of this. I just want answers. I want my life back, I want my body back."



Stevie has been advised by a specialist not to get the second dose, who has admitted off the record that her condition is, in fact, a result of the v—ine.



“People need to know that this is a possibility. I wish I had done a lot more research, and I wish I had waited. I'm really scared that children are getting pushed to take this v—ine. I really implore people to wait."