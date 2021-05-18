© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LEAKED NHS DOCUMENT - THE VACCINE SALES PLAN TO GET INSIDE YOUR HEAD
Follow
4
Share
Report
360 views • May 18, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE: (please sub!)
www.awakeningnation.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/awakeningnation/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2IJYSWkVziAR/
NHS are working together with The Behavioural Insights Team using psychology and proven sales tactics to coerce the undecided to take the jab. This leaked PDF shows the targeted marketing and communications plan advocating sales tactics (those are my words) to get inside the heads of various cohorts who are vaccine hesitant. Why such a drive to influence people? If this was a real health crisis, there wouldn't be such a concerted effort and drive to 'sell' the vaccine.
Get the PDF here:
WORKING LINK:
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Vaccination-do-and-donts-by-audience-cohorts:b
https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
The Behavioural Insights team:
https://www.bi.team/our-work/covid-19/
INFO FROM The Worldwide Psychological Operation
Get the PDF here:
link deleted from web but if you go to wayback machine here:
https://web.archive.org
copy and paste the link below into wayback search box you can still download the document.
https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
www.awakeningnation.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/awakeningnation/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2IJYSWkVziAR/
NHS are working together with The Behavioural Insights Team using psychology and proven sales tactics to coerce the undecided to take the jab. This leaked PDF shows the targeted marketing and communications plan advocating sales tactics (those are my words) to get inside the heads of various cohorts who are vaccine hesitant. Why such a drive to influence people? If this was a real health crisis, there wouldn't be such a concerted effort and drive to 'sell' the vaccine.
Get the PDF here:
WORKING LINK:
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Vaccination-do-and-donts-by-audience-cohorts:b
https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
The Behavioural Insights team:
https://www.bi.team/our-work/covid-19/
INFO FROM The Worldwide Psychological Operation
Get the PDF here:
link deleted from web but if you go to wayback machine here:
https://web.archive.org
copy and paste the link below into wayback search box you can still download the document.
https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.