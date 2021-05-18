BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LEAKED NHS DOCUMENT - THE VACCINE SALES PLAN TO GET INSIDE YOUR HEAD
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
360 views • May 18, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE: (please sub!)
www.awakeningnation.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/awakeningnation/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2IJYSWkVziAR/

NHS are working together with The Behavioural Insights Team using psychology and proven sales tactics to coerce the undecided to take the jab. This leaked PDF shows the targeted marketing and communications plan advocating sales tactics (those are my words) to get inside the heads of various cohorts who are vaccine hesitant. Why such a drive to influence people? If this was a real health crisis, there wouldn't be such a concerted effort and drive to 'sell' the vaccine.

Get the PDF here:
WORKING LINK:
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Vaccination-do-and-donts-by-audience-cohorts:b

https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf

The Behavioural Insights team:

https://www.bi.team/our-work/covid-19/

INFO FROM The Worldwide Psychological Operation

Get the PDF here:
link deleted from web but if you go to wayback machine here:
https://web.archive.org

copy and paste the link below into wayback search box you can still download the document.

https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
Keywords
nwocovidvacciations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ava Grace
Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Coco Somers
How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

Ava Grace
The healing power of Jasmine essential oil: A comprehensive guide

The healing power of Jasmine essential oil: A comprehensive guide

Laura Harris
Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Cassie B.
UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy