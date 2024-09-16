CONGREGATIONAL SABBATH PRAYER, 20240907

You are cordially invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person at First Century Gospel Church in Vienna, VA (address below) or via Skype link.

FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing:

Worship with us every Sabbath/Saturday Service @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM in person at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype.

Wednesdays: Scriptures Study via Skype only @ 8:00 PM-9:00 PM.

* * * *



Prayer Requests:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to:

· Pray for our spiritual growth and victorious life in our LORD Jesus Christ.

· Offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their issues.

· Present requests for prayers in humility to Your Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance.

Through Faith IN You, Heavenly Father, and by the Power in the Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, Righteousness, and Blessed Name of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18)

* * * *



Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]