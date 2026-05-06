US Navy SEALs attacked IRAN's Southern Sea Port right after the USAF lost two Aircraft over HORMUZ

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Meanwhile, on May 5, 2026, two powerful explosions occurred in the seaport of the city of 'Bandar-e Dayyer' in southern Iran, after which four commercial vessels were engulfed in a severe fire. Even though Iran has not yet officially commented on the explosions in its seaport, Middle Eastern sources reported that a sabotage group carried out this attack. Presumably, we are talking about a group of US Navy Seals. ............................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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