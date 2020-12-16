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- CCP Professor China Has People At The Top Of America's Core Inner Circle Of Power And Influence
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86 views • December 16, 2020
Main thing, forty years of infiltration. There is now a HERD of Rhino's and traitors. Wake up America, or eventually be PUT to sleep. To the traitors, what do the Chinese do to their traitors? You will not be respected by the Chinese if they take over.
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