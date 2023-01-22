How the Biden Regime's Government Crushed Small Business | Jesse Kelly

Have you noticed that small businesses are struggling right now? This is the backbone of the economy - BEFORE Covid, this was the biggest job creators and over half of the economy.
It didn't just happen out of nowhere and the government is largely responsible. How exactly did this all happen? Carol Roth quite literally wrote the book on this topic and shares the most important details with Jesse Kelly.
Source: https://rumble.com/v26bjl6-how-government-crushed-small-business.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.