How the Biden Regime's Government Crushed Small Business | Jesse Kelly
21 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Have you noticed that small businesses are struggling right now? This is the backbone of the economy - BEFORE Covid, this was the biggest job creators and over half of the economy.

It didn't just happen out of nowhere and the government is largely responsible. How exactly did this all happen? Carol Roth quite literally wrote the book on this topic and shares the most important details with Jesse Kelly.

Source: https://rumble.com/v26bjl6-how-government-crushed-small-business.html 

Keywords
small businessbiden regimejesse kelly

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
