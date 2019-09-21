BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

9 Incredible Uses of Vaseline! You Needs to Know
Quick Treatment, Fast Result
Quick Treatment, Fast Result
168 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • September 21, 2019
10 Incredible Uses of Vaseline! - You Needs to Know

Vaseline has been around for almost 150 years. It is inexpensive and you can be use it in so many ways. Here are just some of the amazing uses of Vaseline Jelly that you should know:

1. Remove a stuck ring
Is a ring stuck on your finger? Apply jelly around the ring area and gently move it back and forth, until it starts to slide off,

2. Lengthen the life of perfume
You can increase life of perfume by applying some jelly to the points where you spray your perfume. Then spray your perfume over it.

3. Get Longer Eyelashes
Put a coat on your eyelashes before going to bed. It will make your eyelashes grow longer and thicker over time.

4. Soften skin
Rub petroleum jelly on places where skin is extra-dry before going to bed, like on your elbows or the heels of your feet. You will get super-soft Skin when you wake up in the morning.

5. Exfoliate your lips
Put jelly on your lips and leave it on for a few minutes. Then scrub your lips with a toothbrush and wipe it off.

6. Moisturize your face
Before going to bed, apply Vaseline thoroughly onto your whole face. You will notice moisture and softness in your face skin.

7. Shine patent-leather goods
Use a very little amount of Vaseline on glossy shoes, purses and other surfaces to help quickly restore the shine and texture of those surfaces. It's an easy and cheap way of shining up.

8. Shinning nails
Apply use this jelly onto your fingernails to keep them resilient.It helps them to look shiny.

9. Prevent chapped lips
Petroleum jelly can be used to prevent chapped lips. Just melt a small amount of jelly and place it in an empty container or chap stick and let it solidify. Apply it twice daily for best results.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Douglas Harrington
Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Garrison Vance
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Iva Greene
Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Garrison Vance
Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy