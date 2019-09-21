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9 Incredible Uses of Vaseline! You Needs to Know
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31 views • September 21, 2019
10 Incredible Uses of Vaseline! - You Needs to Know
Vaseline has been around for almost 150 years. It is inexpensive and you can be use it in so many ways. Here are just some of the amazing uses of Vaseline Jelly that you should know:
1. Remove a stuck ring
Is a ring stuck on your finger? Apply jelly around the ring area and gently move it back and forth, until it starts to slide off,
2. Lengthen the life of perfume
You can increase life of perfume by applying some jelly to the points where you spray your perfume. Then spray your perfume over it.
3. Get Longer Eyelashes
Put a coat on your eyelashes before going to bed. It will make your eyelashes grow longer and thicker over time.
4. Soften skin
Rub petroleum jelly on places where skin is extra-dry before going to bed, like on your elbows or the heels of your feet. You will get super-soft Skin when you wake up in the morning.
5. Exfoliate your lips
Put jelly on your lips and leave it on for a few minutes. Then scrub your lips with a toothbrush and wipe it off.
6. Moisturize your face
Before going to bed, apply Vaseline thoroughly onto your whole face. You will notice moisture and softness in your face skin.
7. Shine patent-leather goods
Use a very little amount of Vaseline on glossy shoes, purses and other surfaces to help quickly restore the shine and texture of those surfaces. It's an easy and cheap way of shining up.
8. Shinning nails
Apply use this jelly onto your fingernails to keep them resilient.It helps them to look shiny.
9. Prevent chapped lips
Petroleum jelly can be used to prevent chapped lips. Just melt a small amount of jelly and place it in an empty container or chap stick and let it solidify. Apply it twice daily for best results.
Vaseline has been around for almost 150 years. It is inexpensive and you can be use it in so many ways. Here are just some of the amazing uses of Vaseline Jelly that you should know:
1. Remove a stuck ring
Is a ring stuck on your finger? Apply jelly around the ring area and gently move it back and forth, until it starts to slide off,
2. Lengthen the life of perfume
You can increase life of perfume by applying some jelly to the points where you spray your perfume. Then spray your perfume over it.
3. Get Longer Eyelashes
Put a coat on your eyelashes before going to bed. It will make your eyelashes grow longer and thicker over time.
4. Soften skin
Rub petroleum jelly on places where skin is extra-dry before going to bed, like on your elbows or the heels of your feet. You will get super-soft Skin when you wake up in the morning.
5. Exfoliate your lips
Put jelly on your lips and leave it on for a few minutes. Then scrub your lips with a toothbrush and wipe it off.
6. Moisturize your face
Before going to bed, apply Vaseline thoroughly onto your whole face. You will notice moisture and softness in your face skin.
7. Shine patent-leather goods
Use a very little amount of Vaseline on glossy shoes, purses and other surfaces to help quickly restore the shine and texture of those surfaces. It's an easy and cheap way of shining up.
8. Shinning nails
Apply use this jelly onto your fingernails to keep them resilient.It helps them to look shiny.
9. Prevent chapped lips
Petroleum jelly can be used to prevent chapped lips. Just melt a small amount of jelly and place it in an empty container or chap stick and let it solidify. Apply it twice daily for best results.
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