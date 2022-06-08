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ARPA-H, New DARPA Styled Agency created to restructure Fauci's NIH - Documentary Report
Sarah Westall
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24 views • June 08, 2022
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A new DARPA styled agency called Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) has been newly created and is the agency behind Biden’s stated goal to cure cancer. It is doubtful whether the agency has the fortitude to “cure” cancer at the expense of big pharma, but it will likely do much more than we will ever know. Considering most DARPA projects are black, it is likely ARPA-H projects will be black too. But, this report shares some of what we do know to this point.

See sources used in this report:
https://sarahwestall.com/arpa-h-new-darpa-styled-agency-created-to-restructure-the-national-institute-of-health-nih/

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:
https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

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mind controlnihdarpafauciarpa-h
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