"Today, the fashion industry has lost a true visionary. The designer Virgil Abloh has passed away at 41. The Louis Vuitton men’s creative director and Off-White founder had been battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer since 2019."SOURCE:Dr. Ryan Cole, who received his training from the Mayo Clinic and has the largest diagnostic lab in Idaho says that he has seen a 20x increase in cancers, since January 1st.I speculate that Mr. Abloh was injected with the poison at some point this year and that the injection accelerated his demise.He posted this, on his Instagram, on the 26th of November, 2021, his final post:"Black Friday release of the jeans i did in conversation with @tremaineemory ~ ABLOH TEARS™ available on @denimtears dot com and @canary____yellow [Art Store]"That was two days before his death. He did not foresee his death coming, obviously. So, judging by his posturing with a million dollar coffee table and black Friday sales posts, he seemed to have his cancer under control.SOURCE:Mirrored - Boot Camp