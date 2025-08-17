Trump Nobel Peace Prize? Sean Feucht Provocateur in Canada | Brits and Boats | World News 8/17/25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World News Report: Has hell frozen over, or is something else afoot? Hillary Clinton says Trump should get a Nobel Peace Prize if he shuts down the Ukraine war. Worship leader Sean Feucht was shut down in Canada, now other Christians are calling him out as a fraud. 50,000 Illegal Migrants have crossed the English Channel this year alone, and Brits have had enough, taking to the streets again this week in massive protests. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-nobel-peace-prize/
