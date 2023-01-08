The Story that NO truther will TOUCH (but should)

Yes, this IS a TRUE Story.Links for debunking are below:
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/charles-come-and-kneel-before-christ/4371
Crown Prince Michael in Gibraltar.
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/kneel-charles/king-christ-has-summonsed-charles-the-pretender/
An official Royal Decree by Christ was signed and mailed to Charles in London on 12 December 2022.
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/gibraltar-governor-king-christ/
Article in the video:
King Christ has summonsed Charles The Pretender
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2022/12/15/king-christ-has-summonsed-charles-the-pretender/
The Royal Decree from Christ:
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/decree/a-royal-decree-by-the-british-king-of-israel/
Beyond The Honour’s List
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/tony-farrell/beyond-the-honours-list/
Crown Prince Michael in Gibraltar.
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/gibraltar-governor-king-christ/
"hidden hands"
https://jahtruth.net/illumin
Deuteronomy 17:20
https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/05deut.htm#17_20
profane wicked prince
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/letters/profane-wicked-prince-charles-your-day-is-come/
With trillions in stolen funds
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/prince-charles-cop26-climate-summit-glasgow-speech-transcript
their sickly green plan
https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/72rev.htm#6_8
the Banksters
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/film/the-nazi-banksters-crimes-ripple-effect/
false prophet at the Vatican
https://jahtruth.net/darth.htm
so-called smart money
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/film/the-smart-money-nightmare/
the mark of the beast
https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/72rev.htm#13_16
https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/48john.htm#12_25
Judgement Day.
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/jahtruth/christs-second-coming-revealed-judgement-day-only-god-knows/
Cleansing Light. - January 7
I am the True Light that cometh into the world, and men love darkness rather than Light, because their deeds are evil.
Truly not all men desire My Light. Not all men would welcome its clear shining.
Many shrink from its revelation, preferring the darkness that would hide their deeds, rather than the remorseless Light that would show the evil of which they are ashamed.
Pray for Light, rejoice to have it, welcome its revelation, and so, when in your lives it has done its searching, cleansing work, then bear it yourselves gladly, triumphantly, out into a world that needs so sorely the Light of the World.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.