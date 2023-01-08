Create New Account
The Story that NO truther will TOUCH (but should)
GodTaughtMeHow
Published Yesterday |

Yes, this IS a TRUE Story.Links for debunking are below:

https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/charles-come-and-kneel-before-christ/4371


Crown Prince Michael in Gibraltar.

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/kneel-charles/king-christ-has-summonsed-charles-the-pretender/


An official Royal Decree by Christ was signed and mailed to Charles in London on 12 December 2022.

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/gibraltar-governor-king-christ/


Article in the video:

King Christ has summonsed Charles The Pretender

https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2022/12/15/king-christ-has-summonsed-charles-the-pretender/


The Royal Decree from Christ:

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/decree/a-royal-decree-by-the-british-king-of-israel/


Beyond The Honour’s List

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/tony-farrell/beyond-the-honours-list/


Crown Prince Michael in Gibraltar.

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/gibraltar-governor-king-christ/


"hidden hands"

https://jahtruth.net/illumin


Deuteronomy 17:20

https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/05deut.htm#17_20


profane wicked prince

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/letters/profane-wicked-prince-charles-your-day-is-come/


With trillions in stolen funds

https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/prince-charles-cop26-climate-summit-glasgow-speech-transcript


their sickly green plan

https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/72rev.htm#6_8


the Banksters

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/film/the-nazi-banksters-crimes-ripple-effect/


false prophet at the Vatican

https://jahtruth.net/darth.htm


so-called smart money

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/film/the-smart-money-nightmare/


 the mark of the beast

https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/72rev.htm#13_16

https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/48john.htm#12_25


 Judgement Day.

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/jahtruth/christs-second-coming-revealed-judgement-day-only-god-knows/


Cleansing Light. - January 7


I am the True Light that cometh into the world, and men love darkness rather than Light, because their deeds are evil.


Truly not all men desire My Light. Not all men would welcome its clear shining.


Many shrink from its revelation, preferring the darkness that would hide their deeds, rather than the remorseless Light that would show the evil of which they are ashamed.


Pray for Light, rejoice to have it, welcome its revelation, and so, when in your lives it has done its searching, cleansing work, then bear it yourselves gladly, triumphantly, out into a world that needs so sorely the Light of the World.

Keywords
familychristprincejahmichaelcharlescaveroyalgibraltar

