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Warning - 5G IS COMING & IT WILL "CHANGE EVERYTHING"
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101 views • December 08, 2019
5G is coming. Former FCC Chair Tom Wheeler has been pushing it hard. And so has Verizon which promises 5G "will change everything". But are there safety concerns? Are there health risks? Have the proper studies been done already, or has the 5G agenda just been fast tracked without thought to potential consequences? I discuss this and more with my guests Hope & Tivon from the Real Speaks YT channel.
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Learn about EMF Protection
http://ftwproject.com/special-offers
Get our Book Forbidden Tech
https://www.forbiddentech.website/
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