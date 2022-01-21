Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - You Told the First Lie (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.15.15)

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The show's title is 'You Told the First Lie'
It is not possible to cheat an honest man. This is what Dr Daniels' father told her as a little girl. IN order to be swindled, you first must lie to yourself. What is the first lie that makes it possible for the Medical Industrial complex to swindle millions of people? Tune in
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