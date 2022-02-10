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Canberra Government House Rally 10 February 2022
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49 views • February 11, 2022
Before having to leave, we did join with Freedom Fighters at the Gate of Canberra's Government house. Our actions were to show the Governor General his need to dissolve parliament and call new elections. We all had to park a long way from this gate and walk the rest of the way. Everyone who joined with the rally is doing their little bit to the cause, the urgent need to pull our corrupt government down and start afresh.
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