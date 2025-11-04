MEN OF LAW Podcast 15 with Dennis Cole

🔥 Episode 15! 🔥





In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with his cousin Dennis Cole, who is a pastor, actor, and author. His venue, Narrow Gate Theater-Dramatic Christian Ministries, is a ministry that brings the Bible to people in the first person. He is an actor-theologian who demonstrates God's Word through dramatic interpretation.





https://www.youtube.com/@Dcministries





Dennis' book THE MAN, WHEN HOPE IS ALL WE HAVE: https://www.amazon.com/Man-When-hope-all-have/dp/159755717X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3L7DC5JSKJ0A4&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.iE8LE-5g69yxfZ-CQ4oT-NzfsX1qpjtr9gz32RTDtcHpbpttP-dZOSmZUD7IwEvs7gnIeUmUNTblH5q4S8NWfKcYgsFDreDdi8YKYoqQWjLdEF9XzVOn22F2u8lAyemRu1eawFFf2OAF7rlkbaEvpxkB6LoA8SYHTUpQhMEhUpQ_m3M3BnpGzAuhDr_v65G1zTF499Imm9IKZZ8DwyJCoVh5pSU4cuhjrua-bxz6NKI.EqHfi4TpJkxqF7Uj6JqunIj8SkQtZ5hWD54PwYZCMfU&dib_tag=se&keywords=the+man+dennis+cole&qid=1761171482&sprefix=the+man+dennis+cole%2Caps%2C162&sr=8-1





Awareness is power, and this conversation could make a difference.





