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There is NO deadly 'Pandemic'. The data is clear.
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50 views • September 26, 2020
20 sept 2020 Global Report 2019-nCOV-19
Lørdag d 19 sept 2020
Demonstration imod fascisme.
Christiansborgs Slotsplads, Folketinget.
There is NO deadly 'Pandemic'. The data is clear.
20 sept 2020 Global Report 2019-nCOV-19
Summary af Facts Rev.1.9.0.
Date of Publication: Sept 2020
Direct download Global Report in .pdf (72 pages):
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/posts/10221961660606042
https://tinyurl.com/y33xprwe
Global Report online:
https://online.anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/mobile/index.html
http://tiny.cc/protonreport
https://anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/
https://anyflip.com/homepage/inblw
http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?p=371601#post371601
Lørdag d 19 sept 2020
Demonstration imod fascisme.
Christiansborgs Slotsplads, Folketinget.
There is NO deadly 'Pandemic'. The data is clear.
20 sept 2020 Global Report 2019-nCOV-19
Summary af Facts Rev.1.9.0.
Date of Publication: Sept 2020
Direct download Global Report in .pdf (72 pages):
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/posts/10221961660606042
https://tinyurl.com/y33xprwe
Global Report online:
https://online.anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/mobile/index.html
http://tiny.cc/protonreport
https://anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/
https://anyflip.com/homepage/inblw
http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?p=371601#post371601
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