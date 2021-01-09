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The Girls Come Home - Chicken Homecoming
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43 views • January 09, 2021
Today our wonderfully kind and generous chicken benefactor delivered our new laying hens. A special mention to my darling mother-in-law Nikki for her chicken coop assistance.
We now have four Rhode Island Reds and two Ameraucanas. They are lovely and appear to be very happy in their new deluxe domicile. We are so grateful to have chickens again. It's been way to long! Know any good omelet recipes? Be sure to share.
We now have four Rhode Island Reds and two Ameraucanas. They are lovely and appear to be very happy in their new deluxe domicile. We are so grateful to have chickens again. It's been way to long! Know any good omelet recipes? Be sure to share.
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