The curse of Canaan infects the new world.

2Thess lesson #52; A study into Genesis chapters 4 into chapter 9 reveals what happened before the flood and what unfolded after the great flood. Satan and his army along with the old sin nature of mankind, continue to reject God and seek pleasure and rebellion against the plan of GOD.
