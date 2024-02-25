Create New Account
The curse of Canaan infects the new world.
PRB Ministry
Published 16 hours ago

2Thess lesson #52; A study into Genesis chapters 4 into chapter 9 reveals what happened before the flood and what unfolded after the great flood. Satan and his army along with the old sin nature of mankind, continue to reject God and seek pleasure and rebellion against the plan of GOD.

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

