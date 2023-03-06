Trump: Deport Them! / Being Unqualified Is Only Qualification Biden Needs / Kimmel IS The Joke

Donald Trump hit another speech outta the park at CPAC 2023! Among his many talking points: DEPORTATION. We'll share exactly what he said and discuss Biden's pathetic choice to lead the FAA. Proof the only qualification one needs to be in his administration is to be completely UNqualified. Also, why is Jimmy Kimmel so worried about Aaron Rodgers talking about the release of the Epstein client list? Join us as we discuss that and more on...THE FREEDOM RING!!!

Source: The Blaze, 100 Percent Fed Up, The Gateway Pundit, The Bible, and common sense!