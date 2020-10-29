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FULL SHOW: BREAKING: Democrats & Big Tech Announce Plans To Censor President Trump On Election Day
War Room
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30 views • October 29, 2020
President Trump holds two major rallies in Arizona with just days left until the election. Project Veritas has caught the Republicans in Texas cheating for Biden, James O’Keefe joins us with the latest news and what’s next for Project Veritas. Big tech censorship continues as they are now banning video of Trump supporters speaking at rallies for not wearing masks. This happens while the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google all testify that it’s not happening. They do make a stunning admission though that the FBI is telling them to censor the Biden emails and they plan to censor President Trump on election day. Owen opens up the phone lines asking people who switched their vote from 2016 into 2020 and why, the answers may surprise you. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy