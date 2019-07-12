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Watch: Trump's Social Media Speech - War Room Full Show
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29 views • July 12, 2019
Today is President Trump's Social Media Summit and we start the War Room with a live look at his speech and commentary from some of the voices that have been silenced over the past couples of months. Owen Shroyer skypes in to tease exclusive coverage and interviews he will be releasing later tonight. Will Johnson also mentions Twitter after the social media site mysteriously crashes as soon as Trump's social media summit starts.
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