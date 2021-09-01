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Rise of the Left, Death of the Family | Phyllis Schlafly and Stefan Molyneux
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31 views • September 01, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3056/rise-of-the-left-death-of-the-family-a-conversation-with-phyllis-schlafly
In the last hundred years, the American family has been attacked, debased, maligned, slandered, and vilified by every facet of society. No family is safe from the official busybodies. 'Who Killed the American Family' reveals the concerted assault on the American nuclear family by many forces - feminists, judges, lawmakers, psychologists, school districts, college professors, politicians offering incentives and seeking votes, and more - opposed to the traditional American nuclear family, each with its own raison d'etre for wanting to abolish it.
The wreckage of the American family leaves us with the inability to have limited government because government steps in to perform tasks formerly done by the nuclear family.
Veteran conservative activist and thought leader Phyllis Schlafly explains how changes in the law, in court decisions, in the culture, in education, and in entertainment have eroded the once-precious institution.
Get "Who Killed the American Family?" by Phyllis Schlafly now at: http://www.amazon.com/dp/1938067525/?tag=freedradio-20
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
In the last hundred years, the American family has been attacked, debased, maligned, slandered, and vilified by every facet of society. No family is safe from the official busybodies. 'Who Killed the American Family' reveals the concerted assault on the American nuclear family by many forces - feminists, judges, lawmakers, psychologists, school districts, college professors, politicians offering incentives and seeking votes, and more - opposed to the traditional American nuclear family, each with its own raison d'etre for wanting to abolish it.
The wreckage of the American family leaves us with the inability to have limited government because government steps in to perform tasks formerly done by the nuclear family.
Veteran conservative activist and thought leader Phyllis Schlafly explains how changes in the law, in court decisions, in the culture, in education, and in entertainment have eroded the once-precious institution.
Get "Who Killed the American Family?" by Phyllis Schlafly now at: http://www.amazon.com/dp/1938067525/?tag=freedradio-20
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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