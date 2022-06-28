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탄 강림선언, 사실일까- 적그리스도의 출현예고 육성및 성명서- 666군단 니비르브(Nibirv,니비루), 태양계전체를 파괴! [CRAMV(T.S.)-2]
Charlie Conspiracy
Charlie Conspiracy
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38 views • June 28, 2022

[재게시 2022. 6. 28] 720화질 다운로드 : https://bit.ly/3NspaTC


게시일: 2016. 8. 20.


[*2015.12.1 업로드추가, 3번째 채널 재업]

*장편추가영상소개: http://travelfacebook.tistory.com/3671

*적그리스도 2시간 23분장편 해설및 공유토렌트* : http://travelfacebook.tistory.com/3585..

새롭게 유튜브를 올리면서, 시간제한이 사라져서 토렌트공유하던 장편영상 그대로 올립니다. 기타 더 많은 뉴월드오더및 적그리스도 메시지를 담은, 적그리스도의 두 증인 채널은 아래에 있습니다.


영상을 번역소개할뿐, 판별은 각자 해보시길 바랍니다.


https://www.youtube.com/user/LieKillers

https://www.youtube.com/user/1Christi...

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