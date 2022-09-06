The second Eucharistic prayer in the Novus Ordo Mass was hastily rewritten at a restaurant

Catholic priest and author Fr. Charles Murr discusses liturgical abuse in the Church and why a resurgence of the Latin Mass has to be the way forward.

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