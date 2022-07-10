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Maria Benjamin | Crazy Kids in 2022
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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Maria Benjamin joins Tania Joy to discuss how we impact kids in 2022. With the world around us, our kids can sometimes go a bit crazy. Hear how Maria and her husband, Bishop Leon Benjamin, were used by God to impact the kids around them in their city and how He brought them into the ministry! You will learn how you can make a difference in the kids in your life!

Find out more about Maria Benjamin here: https://newlifeharvestchurch.org/the-remnant-church/

Find out more about New Life Harvest Church here: https://newlifeharvestchurch.org/

Join Maria for Morning Coffee here: https://www.facebook.com/mariadbenjamin 

Feel free to reach out to Maria - [email protected] 

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Keep fighting 🇺🇸the Good fight!

~ Tania Joy 👑

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beauty for ashesmorning coffeereawaken americapastor leon benjaminthe remnant churchmaria benjamintania joycrazy kidsnew life harvest church
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