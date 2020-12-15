DR. CARRIE MADEJ ON THE DANGEROUS COVID-19 VACCINES

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Dr. Carrie Madej is an Osteopathic Internal Medicine Physician who blends traditional & holistic medicine. She also directed two large medical clinics in Georgia. Dr. Madej has always been fascinated by vaccines and has spent her life studying them. Her research has led her to question much of what she has been taught, and the agendas being pushed.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/carriemadej/
https://twitter.com/drmadej?lang=en
The Serendipity Group is hidden on FB – you must friend Dr. Carrie Madej to get on the group.
www.SerendipityGroup.org
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drcarriemadej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Download full documentary, print flyers @
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
Sourced from link below, (edited out redundant trailers for this video)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p2vIqcwQYO7w/