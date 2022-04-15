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Arizona AG on suing Biden for rescinding Title 42: Like throwing gas on a fire
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111 views • April 15, 2022
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich argues the Biden administration is violating federal law by rescinding Title 42 at this time as the border crisis continues.
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