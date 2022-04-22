© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When is the 2 Witnesses Being Sent? Part 1
Follow
1
Share
Report
13 views • April 22, 2022
I won't reveal who the 2 witnesses are as God does not want that known because it does not matter as almost everyone alive will hate them. what I would say is one is a prophet in the old testament and the other is a prophet in the New testament. The Christians alive at end of the 42 months of their testimony are the ones likely to see Jesus coming. Their 42 months ends in 1335 days.
Daniel 12:12 KJV
“Blessed is he that waiteth, and cometh to the thousand three hundred and five and thirty days.”
Daniel 12:12 KJV
“Blessed is he that waiteth, and cometh to the thousand three hundred and five and thirty days.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.