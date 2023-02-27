Source: https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1629913811045220352
kanekoa.substack.com - Dr. Anthony Fauci funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, lied to Congress about it, and now both the FBI & the Department of Energy have concluded that the coronavirus originated at the Wuhan lab. Does that mean Dr. Anthony Fauci funded the development of COVID-19?
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1629914794668048387 - thumbnail
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat
https://codeex9.substack.com/p/the-cyber-journey-of-kanekoathegreat
#1 How One Man Stopped World War III
On October 27, 1962, the world came dangerously close to a nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union.
A single man, Vasili Arkhipov, a 36-year-old Soviet navy officer, saved the world from nuclear destruction.
🧵👇
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1628317644381356032.html
The political establishment and the left used the covid-19 crisis to push for nationwide mail-in voting.This increased the number of ballots cast by mail from 28.8 million in 2016 to 66.4 million in 2020.This fundamentally changed the outcome of the 2020 election. https://t.co/YQ1Tvfcru3
kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 24, 2023
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1629231220801572864
https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/east-palestine-toxicology-test-relies
Coupla substacks:
https://tobyrogers.substack.com/p/four-key-lessons-from-the-pandemic
https://palexander.substack.com/p/huh-zero-deaths-in-scotland-due-to
https://dossier.substack.com/p/schrodingers-russia-paradox
https://sagehana.substack.com/p/lab-leak-dolts-botching-shit-and
https://palexander.substack.com/p/2-teen-18-years-covid-19-vaccinated
https://attorneycox.substack.com/p/defeating-censorship-the-old-fashioned
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/its-time-to-let-the-sars-cov-2-lab
https://palexander.substack.com/p/spike-protein-detoxifier-with-nattokinase
https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/what-must-happen-in-and-around-e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.