DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THE CORONAVIRUS ⚗💉☠ ORIGINATED AT THE WUHAN LAB
Source: https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1629913811045220352


kanekoa.substack.com - Dr. Anthony Fauci funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, lied to Congress about it, and now both the FBI & the Department of Energy have concluded that the coronavirus originated at the Wuhan lab. Does that mean Dr. Anthony Fauci funded the development of COVID-19?


https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat


https://codeex9.substack.com/p/the-cyber-journey-of-kanekoathegreat


#1 How One Man Stopped World War III

On October 27, 1962, the world came dangerously close to a nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union.

A single man, Vasili Arkhipov, a 36-year-old Soviet navy officer, saved the world from nuclear destruction.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1628317644381356032.html


The political establishment and the left used the covid-19 crisis to push for nationwide mail-in voting.This increased the number of ballots cast by mail from 28.8 million in 2016 to 66.4 million in 2020.This fundamentally changed the outcome of the 2020 election. https://t.co/YQ1Tvfcru3

https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1629231220801572864


https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/east-palestine-toxicology-test-relies


https://tobyrogers.substack.com/p/four-key-lessons-from-the-pandemic


https://palexander.substack.com/p/huh-zero-deaths-in-scotland-due-to


https://dossier.substack.com/p/schrodingers-russia-paradox


https://sagehana.substack.com/p/lab-leak-dolts-botching-shit-and


https://palexander.substack.com/p/2-teen-18-years-covid-19-vaccinated


https://attorneycox.substack.com/p/defeating-censorship-the-old-fashioned


https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/its-time-to-let-the-sars-cov-2-lab


https://palexander.substack.com/p/spike-protein-detoxifier-with-nattokinase


https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/what-must-happen-in-and-around-e

fdacollusionunlawfulresponsibilityhearinglawyersbioweaponaccountabilitywuhandepartment of energyanthony faucicoronaviruscovidplandemicscamdemicivermectinrecommendationculpabilityeco-health allianceoff-label treatment

