Unbothered

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Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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340 views • August 20, 2022

Looting Is Violence

* GOP disconnect: Republicans have a big problem on their hands.

* Donors and party leaders often complicate matters.

* You’d think law and order would be top of the list.

* Looting is suddenly everywhere in America; it’s basically legal now in the U.S.

* America is seeing a surge in violent crime, as politicians do nothing.

* Looters are taking over our cities.

* Disorder leads to violence, every time.

* Americans are being left to fend for themselves.

* DOJ is clearly not interested in reducing crime.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311142278112

Keywords
rule of lawcorruptiontucker carlsonjoe bidenchaosviolent crimetheftdisordercivil rightsstealinglaw and ordercivil societylootingrobberymayhemcrime wavesocial collapsecrime surgecrime crisiscrime sceneviolent cities
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