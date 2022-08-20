Unbothered

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Looting Is Violence
* GOP disconnect: Republicans have a big problem on their hands.
* Donors and party leaders often complicate matters.
* You’d think law and order would be top of the list.
* Looting is suddenly everywhere in America; it’s basically legal now in the U.S.
* America is seeing a surge in violent crime, as politicians do nothing.
* Looters are taking over our cities.
* Disorder leads to violence, every time.
* Americans are being left to fend for themselves.
* DOJ is clearly not interested in reducing crime.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 August 2022