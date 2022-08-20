Unbothered

Looting Is Violence

* GOP disconnect: Republicans have a big problem on their hands.

* Donors and party leaders often complicate matters.

* You’d think law and order would be top of the list.

* Looting is suddenly everywhere in America; it’s basically legal now in the U.S.

* America is seeing a surge in violent crime, as politicians do nothing.

* Looters are taking over our cities.

* Disorder leads to violence, every time.

* Americans are being left to fend for themselves.

* DOJ is clearly not interested in reducing crime.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311142278112

