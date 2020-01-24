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Maximum Alert: Internet Kill Switch Activated, Thousands of Trump Sites Erased From Servers - FULL SHOW 1/23/20
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305 views • January 24, 2020
Infowars has confirmed that a secret Obama-controlled court has activated a beta-test for complete removal of nationalist & patriot content from the Internet. Alex Jones is live on air right now breaking down exclusive details found nowhere else.
"Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!"
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
"Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/infowars-life/cleanse-and-boost-challenge-pack?ims=hqmmt&utm_campaign=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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