Microsoft invents mind-blowing deepfake technology that is indistinguishable from reality … to replace BILLIONS of humans with DIGITAL AVATARS
- AI-generated deep fake videos with emotional augmentation. (0:02)

- AI-generated realistic faces and their potential impact on society. (3:08)

- Deep fake technology and its potential use in politics. (8:23)

- Using AI to create fake videos and voices. (12:17)

- AI technology and its potential impact on society. (17:37)

- AI advancements and Microsoft's lead in engineering. (24:19)

- Preparedness items, including gold-backed currency, storable food, satellite phones, and firearms. (29:56)

- Preparedness solutions for survival and collapse. (35:21)


