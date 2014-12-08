Secret Chemtrail Pilot Speaks, on Dec 8, 2014

MIRRORED from ChemtrailReport



This message originally came from a USAF pilot, who flew Aerosol Tankers, as part of the secret Indigo Skyfold (geoengineered aerosol "chemtrail") program.



"I've known the source for over a year, and I have POST confirmation of most of the things he's told me, IN ADVANCE.

Also, IF THIS WAS DISINFO, the last message from the pilot would be "after Jan 20, 2015, they are shutting down the program".

INSTEAD, he says the opposite: "a very new "extremely toxic" chemtrail mix, is going to be sprayed. Using new technology, that makes these special chemtrails, completely invisible."

That is not how disinfo works. The last communication was the opportunity to calm the herd, instead, it is a call to action.

If you have a geiger counter, with an alpha/beta probe, please test the aerosol fallout. The best way to test the aerosols, is to wipe your car hood, and windshield, with a clean paper towel, after a dry period of heavy spraying. Then, test the towel for alpha and beta radiation. This is especially important in California, which has no natural radon sources upwind."