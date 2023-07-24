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JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Jack & Diane Colson
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7 views • July 24, 2023

Jesus. Guns. And Babies


July 22, 2023


Peach State Patriots: Our Reason and Purpose


Every American has their own story about what life was like for them before and after Covid. Stories vary from person to person but one thing is for sure, each of us experienced some type of loss! Whether it was a family member, a business, or graduation ceremony we felt it deeply! Jack lost his mother within 2 weeks of receiving her first covid shot, and the day after returning from her funeral the loss of his only sister! This is just a little of the devastation that continues to haunt each of us!


We have learned that something is terribly wrong with our Country that is deeper than any of us could possibly fathom and because of our love for this great country and for our fellow man we decided to start a podcast and share our thoughts with those who like us continue to try to make sense of this crazy time in history!


We have met new friends, learned more that we ever thought possible and have a deeper love for the price that has been paid for us to be free!!! We pray that as we share our stories, and opinions with you it will encourage you to see that there are so many Patriots that truly love this great land called America and their Fellow Man.


Learn more about Jack & Diane here: https://sites.google.com/view/peachstatepatriots/


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v31o6nu-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-jack-and-diane-colson.html

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gunsamericajesusbabiespatriotscoviddr kandiss taylorjack colsondiane colsoncrazy time in history
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