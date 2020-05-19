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Did God do Genocide? The REAL Truth! FACTS VS Lies.
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2 views • May 19, 2020
The answer to this question is very simple. I know a lot of you like to attack the bible picking and choosing verses that account to your stand point. That is why we have a doctrine called Rightly dividing the bible which is also known as dispensationalism. Please refer to my dispensationalism video to find out more. Church age salvation=Faith Alone, Tribulation Salvation= WOrks + FAith
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