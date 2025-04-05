© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Newman: Congress, Devory Darkins: Democrats, Doug In Exile: Ted Cruz, SGT Report: GOODBYE CANCER | EP1523 - Highlights Begin 04/05/2025 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v6rozzv-ep1523.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Alex Newman 04/05 - Congress "Determined to Reign in" Tyrant Judges, End Dept. of Ed.: Congressman Onder
https://rumble.com/embed/v6pgbw5/?pub=2trvx
***
Devory Darkins 04/05 - Democrats dealt MAJOR BLOW as Trump scores HUGE WIN
***
Doug In Exile 04/05 - Democrats are IMMORAL says Ted Cruz in a HEATED Exchange
https://rumble.com/embed/v6pfntd/?pub=2trvx
*** 2:18
SGT Report 04/05 - SAY GOODBYE TO CANCER -- Rick Hill
https://rumble.com/embed/v6phbx9/?pub=2trvx
*****
D.O.G.E. on X
*****
D.O.G.E. Web Site
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths