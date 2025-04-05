BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alex Newman: Congress, Devory Darkins: Democrats, Doug In Exile: Ted Cruz, SGT Report: GOODBYE CANCER | EP1523
MurTech Daiily News Update
MurTech Daiily News Update
13 followers
0
42 views • 4 weeks ago

Alex Newman: Congress, Devory Darkins: Democrats, Doug In Exile: Ted Cruz, SGT Report: GOODBYE CANCER | EP1523 - Highlights Begin 04/05/2025 8:00 PM EDST

https://rumble.com/v6rozzv-ep1523.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql


Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/MurTech


***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support


***

Alex Newman 04/05 - Congress "Determined to Reign in" Tyrant Judges, End Dept. of Ed.: Congressman Onder

https://rumble.com/embed/v6pgbw5/?pub=2trvx


***

Devory Darkins 04/05 - Democrats dealt MAJOR BLOW as Trump scores HUGE WIN

https://youtu.be/6mVOA2qub_4


***

Doug In Exile 04/05 - Democrats are IMMORAL says Ted Cruz in a HEATED Exchange

https://rumble.com/embed/v6pfntd/?pub=2trvx


*** 2:18

SGT Report 04/05 - SAY GOODBYE TO CANCER -- Rick Hill

https://rumble.com/embed/v6phbx9/?pub=2trvx


*****

D.O.G.E. on X

https://x.com/realdogeusa


*****

D.O.G.E. Web Site

https://doge.gov/savings


*******************

Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider

https://www.quiverquant.com/


*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10


******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/


******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health


*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/


trumpelectionconservativedncrncpodcasttruthbidenmagamurtech
