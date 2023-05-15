Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In the US, Life Insurance Companies say - Cancer Patients have Increased by 300% - Deaths among 18-49 year-olds from unexplained Causes have Increased by 40% - Dr. Kelly Victory.
259 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

  In the US, life insurance companies say that deaths among 18-49-year-olds from unexplained causes have increased by 40%


In the last year, the number of cancer patients has increased by 300%, from approximately 36,000 new cancer patients to over 120,000.


Insurance company data confirmed by three military doctors, who are now called "whistleblowers" 🇺🇸

🤔 I wonder why?...

Keywords
russiaukrainevaxrussianukrainianvaxxcovid 19vacinationsmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket