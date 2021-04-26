Royal Navy's world-class strike group sets sail to challenge Putin's Black Sea dominance.

THE ROYAL Navy's new carrier strike group headed by HMS Queen Elizabeth is set for its first operational deployment and will showcase the "largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation".

The Royal Navy's flagship carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth cost £3billion to build and is equipped with eight US-made F35B stealth fighter jets. The whole carrier strike group consists of six navy ships, 14 helicopters, a company of Royal Marines, and a submarine armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

A proportion of the carrier strike group will depart the main force and visit the Black Sea to support Nato's efforts to wrestle control of the international maritime region from Russian dominance.

The main vessel of the group, HMS Queen Elizabeth, will not enter the Black Sea as there is an international treaty prohibiting the carrier from doing so.

At present Nato is supporting Ukraine in its efforts to ward off further encroachments from Russia after Moscow annexed the Crimea.

The Ministry of Defence, MoD, declined a request to explain which vessels in the strike force group would sail into the Black Sea.

However, earlier this month it was claimed that one British Type 45 destroyer and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate would enter the Black Sea.

The MoD said the vessels would “participate in Nato exercises and provide support to maritime security operations in the Black Sea”.

Last week the US refrained from deploying two of its vessels into the Black Sea.

The rationale behind the step-down was due to concerns about escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

There are now approximately 100,000 Russian troops massed on the border with Ukraine.

Tory chairman of the Commons defence select committee Tobias Ellwood said deploying vessels into the Black Sea was a “statement of intent”.

He said: “With Putin attempting to advance his strategic influence, this is a test of will, not just of Britain, but Britain and America.